Our warmest temperatures in over two months

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain chances will ramp up on Thursday, with the best chance of rain from morning through mid-afternoon. Highs will be 65-70 across central VA, but it will be cooler northwest.

A few passing showers are possible Friday, but rain chances will be low. It will be warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the metro and southeastern VA.

Another wave of rain will move through the region late Saturday into early Sunday. Highs this weekend will be 55-60.

It will be cooler early next week with highs in the 40s, but 50s will return for mid-week.

