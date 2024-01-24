Winter on hold for the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the low/mid 60s. Drizzle or a few light showers will be possible. Rain will become likely both Thursday and Friday and warmth and moisture ramp up over the region. Highs will reach the upper 60s Thursday and low 70s Friday.

Above-normal temperatures will continue this weekend, with a chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday. Seasonably colder weather will return early next week.

