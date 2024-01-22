Sunny Monday ahead of big warm-up through the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny and milder during the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

This will be the beginning of a significant warming trend through the week, with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and well into 60s later in the week. Along with the warmth will come a somewhat unsettled period. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday, with a shower threat beginning Wednesday. There will be a threat for showers each day, with occasional waves of rain moving through the area into the weekend. Cooler air will arrive Saturday and Sunday, taking us back into the 50s for daytime highs.

