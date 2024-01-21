Cold temperatures continue today; a big warm-up this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cold morning, with temps in the teens in most locations. Our coldest outlying areas may even lower into the single digits. Winds are just enough to produce wind chills between 0° and 10°.

Today will be sunny and a few degrees milder during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wind speeds will be a bit lower, but strong enough to create wind chills in the 20s and lower 30s.

Tonight will be clear and continued cold. Lows will be in the teens to around 20 in most locations, but some single digits are possible in outlying areas.

Monday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the mid 40s.

The warming trend will continue the rest of the week, with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and 60s later in the week. Highs could hit 70 by Friday.

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday and an unsettled pattern will be with us Wednesday and into next weekend. There will be a threat for showers each day, with the highest rain chances coming on Thursday. Over an inch of rain is possible by next Sunday.

Highs next weekend will be in the 50s to around 60.

