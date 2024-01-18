Slightly warmer Thursday ahead of light wintry mix early Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will have morning sun, followed by increasing clouds. It will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Our next system will bring some rain, wintry mix and snow to the area late Thursday night into the first half of Friday. This will not be a big storm, but a light snow accumulation is possible — perhaps a coating up to an inch will be possible. The best chance of accumulation will be north of I-64. Far northern and northwestern areas could see between 1 and 2 inches. Of note, with each new computer model run, the potential for accumulating snow is decreasing, so further revisions to the forecast may occur.

This weekend will be quite cold with sunshine. Highs Saturday will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Lows Sunday morning will be in the single digits and teens, with our coldest outlying areas near zero. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 30s.

We will see a nice warm-up next week. Some highs in the 60s are possible Thursday and Friday. There will be a chance of showers late Wednesday into Thursday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.