Sunshine returns to Central Virginia; Cold remains

RICHMOND, Va. -- The coldest air of the season has arrived.

Today will be sunny and cold, with highs in the mid-30s. N/NW breezes from 10-20 mph will make it feel like the 10s & 20s throughout the day.

Clouds will return to the area on Thursday, and highs will be a little milder, reaching the low to mid-40s.

Our next potential system will be on Friday, with a light wintry mix possible across the region.

Saturday will be windy and very cold, with another frigid night Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It appears we'll have a nice warm-up through the first half of next week.

