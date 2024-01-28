Cooler with scattered showers lingering today

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heavy rainfall from overnight will shift to our east. We will see a mostly cloudy day. More breaks in the clouds are possible across southern VA. There will be the chance of some passing showers the entire day, but rain chances will ramp up a little bit in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the metro will be in the low to mid 50s, but will range from the upper 40s northwest to the lower 60s far southeast.

There will still be some leftover showers tonight. Some patches of fog are possible. Lows will be 35-40.

Monday and Tuesday will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s. Lows Tuesday morning will be 25-30 in many locations.

A clipper-type system will pass through on Wednesday with some showers. There will be the chance of some snowflakes in northern and northwestern VA.

Highs will be in the 50s the rest of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.