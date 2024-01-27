Cooler today with rain increasing late

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this morning, and there are some areas of fog around.

Clouds will increase and thicken today. A few scattered showers are possible through mid-afternoon, but rain chances will rapidly increase heading into the evening. Highs will be in the low/mid 50s northwest to the mid 60s southeast.

Rain will be heavy at times later this evening into early Sunday morning, and over 1" of rain is possible. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Rain will turn more scattered by mid-morning, and the afternoon will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers around, especially north of I-64. It will be cooler with highs in the 40s northwest, and low to mid 50s across the metro.

Monday will be cooler with highs 45-50. It will be variably cloudy and breezy. Lows will be in the 20s to around 30 Tuesday morning.

A system will move through on Wednesday with the chance of some showers. There could be a few snowflakes in northern and far northwestern VA.

Highs will get back into the 50s for the end of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.