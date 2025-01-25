Chill fades this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy at times on Sunday. Highs will be around 50.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 50.

Highs will be in the mid 50s Tuesday and near 60 Wednesday. There is the potential for a few spots to break 60.

A cold front will bring highs in the low to mid 40s back for Thursday and Friday.

There is no decent chance of any precipitation through most of next week.

Highs are expected to be in the 50s by next Sunday. Extended computer models are showing warmer temperatures for the following week.

