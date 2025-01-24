Highs approach 40 degrees as gradual warm-up continues Friday

RICHMOND, Va. - There will be a mix of clouds and sun today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tonight will be cold with lows in the teens to lower 20s.

The weekend will be dry with a blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s/lower 40s Saturday, and around 50 Sunday.

Much of next week is looking dry. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

