Snow and a wintry mix are expected in Virginia on Monday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some light snow and rain will develop across Southside Virginia by midday, spreading north into the metro area during the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-30s.

Snow and rain will continue to fall across the metro area Monday evening, with some accumulation likely.

Many areas (including the metro) will see an inch or two, with less to the south and potentially a bit more to the north and west.

The snow will likely mix with some sleet and rain, especially on the south side of Richmond down towards the Tri-Cities during the evening.

Most of the precipitation will end late at night, although a little bit of freezing drizzle is possible.

Some slick/icy spots are likely on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks "drier" overall, although we can't rule out a snow or rain shower.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

It will be quite cold by Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Morning lows will dip into the teens and low 20s, so any lingering snow or moisture will make for icy spots. Highs will be in the mid-30s, despite plenty of sunshine.

Thursday morning lows will be back in the teens to around 20. Skies will be partly sunny during the day, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s.

Our next potential system will be on Friday, with a mix of snow and rain possible across the region.

These details will come into focus over the next several days. It looks like we'll dry out for the weekend, but it will be mighty cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

