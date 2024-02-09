Warm but cloudy Friday ahead of possible weekend rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase and thicken on Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There will be scattered showers around. If rain holds off and there are some breaks in the clouds, highs could hit or break 70.

Some steadier rain will move through Saturday night through midday Sunday. Rain chances will decrease Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Another wave of steadier rain will occur on Monday, exiting by early Tuesday. Highs next week will be in the 50s.

Rainfall totals from Saturday through Monday night could exceed one inch.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.