Sunny and cool Wednesday ahead of warmer Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Northeasterly winds will continue Wednesday, but will be lighter than they were on Tuesday. The persistent on-shore breeze will cause minor coastal flooding to the eastern Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula through Thursday.

Temperatures will be seasonably cool on Wednesday under sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the mid 20s.

By Thursday, we'll experience some warming, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Then readings will likely reach the 60s in most locations Friday through Sunday. Along with the milder air, clouds will return and there will be the threat for a few scattered showers Saturday through Monday. However, no significant rain is expected.

