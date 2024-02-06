Sunny, but breezy and colder Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Low pressure off the Southeast coast will strengthen Tuesday, bringing breezy and colder weather to Virginia. Temperatures will be seasonably cool on Wednesday under sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid 20s.

By Thursday, we'll experience some warming, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Then readings will likely reach the 60s in most locations Friday through Sunday. Along with the milder air, clouds will return and there will be the threat for a few scattered showers each day. However, no significant rain is expected.

