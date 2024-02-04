Sunny skies continue, overnight lows will stay chilly

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and frosty morning with temps in the 20s to around 30.

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be a few degrees cooler near the coast.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows in most areas will be 25-30, but a few outlying areas will dip into the lower 20s.

Skies will be mostly clear through mid-week.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday, the mid to upper 40s Tuesday, and the upper 40s and lower 50s on Wednesday.

Daybreak lows will be in the 20s. Our coldest morning will be Wednesday, when outlying areas could drop into the teens.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will increase on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A shower is possible by evening.

Highs next weekend will be in the 60s. A couple of spotty showers are possible Saturday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.