Sunny and cooler for Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. --Skies will clear overnight, with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with lighter winds, highs in the low to mid 50s.

It will remain cool on Friday with increasing clouds. Scattered showers will move in later Friday afternoon, but the best chance of rain will be Friday night into Saturday morning. Drier weather will move in Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 60s Monday through the middle of next week.

