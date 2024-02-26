A big warm-up this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. An isolated shower is possible in the metro, with slightly higher rain chances across southside Virginia, particularly down near the North Carolina line. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be variably cloudy with some showers possible, mostly during the afternoon. It will be a breezy and very mild day, with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be warm and windy, with an increasing rain threat during the afternoon into the evening. Some heavy rain and a thunderstorm are possible Wednesday night. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s.

The front will clear the area by Thursday morning, leaving mostly sunny skies and a cooler day. highs will be in the low to mid 50s. It will remain cool on Friday with increasing clouds. There may be a shower or two later in the day, with a slightly higher chance on Saturday. Highs will get back into the 60s next weekend.

