Increasing clouds today, some showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clear to partly cloudy this morning with some patches of fog. Temps are in the 30s to lower 40s.

Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds this morning. A strong disturbance will move into the area later today, bringing the chance of some showers this afternoon into this evening. Rain chances are very low east of I-95, but increase rapidly west and southwest of Richmond. Highs today will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few sleet pellets may mix in with the rain by late today, and some rumbles of thunder are possible.

Clouds will decrease overnight. It will be the coldest period of the week ahead with lows in the 20s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will warm back into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday with a low shower chance.

Rain chances will increase Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. A few thunderstorms are possible. It will be warm and windy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

It will be cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s.

Next weekend will have highs in the 60s with some showers possible.

