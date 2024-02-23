Scattered showers likely Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tonight will be mild with showers moving in, mainly after midnight in Richmond. Lows will be 45-50.

Friday will average mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of off/on showers during the day, but there will be many dry hours. Rain chances will be highest across southeastern Virginia. Highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday will be cooler with variable cloudiness. A few isolated showers or flakes are possible. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Saturday night will be the coldest period of the 7-day forecast. Metro lows will be in the low to mid 20s, but teens will be possible in outlying areas.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

It will turn warmer into mid-week with highs in the 60s and 70s. An isolated shower is possible Monday through Wednesday, with a better chance of rain on Thursday.

