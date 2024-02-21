Watch Now
Quiet and seasonably cool Wednesday ahead of rain Thursday

Posted at 7:21 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 07:21:43-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dry weather will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and increasing clouds on Thursday.

Highs on Thursday should reach the upper 50s to around 60 in central Virginia.

Rain will move into the region Thursday night through midday Friday.

Highs should again reach the upper 50s and low 60s Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be dry and cool, with highs in the 50s on both days.

We'll have a big warm-up early next week, with highs in the 60s for several days.

