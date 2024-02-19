More cool, dry weather to begin the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will offer sunny skies and continued seasonable temperatures, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tonight will be clear and quite cold again with lows in the mid and upper 20s.

Dry weather will continue through midweek, with highs in the low 50s Tuesday and the mid 50s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will remain in the 20s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday, and there may be a shower or two later in the day, mainly north and west of Richmond. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain will be more likely later Thursday night into Friday. Friday's highs will be in the mid and upper 50s.

As of now, next weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the 50s.

