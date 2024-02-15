Tracking the potential for rain/snow Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect seasonably cool and quiet weather with partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s.

A quick-moving storm will move through into the area late Friday evening and exit by daybreak on Saturday.

This will bring some rain to the metro and points south, but the rain may mix with or change to snow for a few hours before ending.

If we see any accumulations, they would be very light.

Farther north, the majority of the precipitation will be snow showers, and a light accumulation is possible.

However, this storm is currently over the Pacific Northwest, so the forecast may change over the next few days.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s.

Milder weather with highs in the mid-50s is expected Sunday and Monday.

