A seasonably cool and dry Valentine's Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 50s. It will still be a little breezy today with NW winds between 10-20 mph. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the mid and upper 20s.

Expect seasonably cool and quiet weather Thursday and Friday.

A quick-moving storm system will bring a brief round of light showers to the area Saturday. The showers could mix with some wet snowflakes, but no accumulations of snow are expected. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool, with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 40s.

Milder weather with highs in the mid 50s is expected Sunday and Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.