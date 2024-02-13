Morning rain, then windy with some clearing Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rain will come to an end Tuesday morning, and winds will increase as the low strengthens off the coast of Virginia. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be possible late morning to mid afternoon in central Virginia. Skies will gradually clear in the afternoon.

Expect seasonably cool and quiet weather Wednesday through Friday. A quick-moving storm system will bring a brief round of light showers to the area Saturday. The showers could mix with some wet snowflakes, but no accumulations of snow are expected.

Seasonal weather will resume Sunday and Monday.

