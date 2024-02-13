Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Morning rain, then windy with some clearing Tuesday

Posted at 8:08 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 08:08:52-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rain will come to an end Tuesday morning, and winds will increase as the low strengthens off the coast of Virginia. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be possible late morning to mid afternoon in central Virginia. Skies will gradually clear in the afternoon.

Expect seasonably cool and quiet weather Wednesday through Friday. A quick-moving storm system will bring a brief round of light showers to the area Saturday. The showers could mix with some wet snowflakes, but no accumulations of snow are expected.

Seasonal weather will resume Sunday and Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone