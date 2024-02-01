Sunshine returns Thursday ahead of possible Friday rain

RICHMOND, Va. --Thursday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s. More clouds arrive Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs 55-60. A sprinkle is possible the first part of the day.

The weekend will be sunny. Highs will be near 50 Saturday. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s Saturday night. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s.

A system will pass to our south early next week. This will result in more clouds and the chance of a shower, mainly Tuesday. Highs will be 45-50.

Highs will warm back into the 60s later next week.

