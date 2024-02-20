Expect a dry and cool Tuesday with overnight lows back in the 20s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be partly cloudy and seasonal, with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight will be another cold one, with lows in the 20s once again.

Dry weather will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and increasing clouds on Thursday.

Highs on Thursday should reach the upper 50s to around 60 in central Virginia.

Rain will move into the region Thursday night through midday Friday.

Highs should again reach the upper 50s and low 60s Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be dry and cool, with highs in the 50s on both days.

