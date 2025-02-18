Snow arrives in Virginia on Wednesday. Here's how much snow you should expect.

RICHMOND, Va. — Flood warnings are in effect for the James, Nottoway, Meherrin, and Appomattox rivers. More information on current levels, flood stages, and forecast stages can be found here.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. We continue to monitor a potential major winter storm for Wednesday into early Thursday.

"By mid to late morning [Wednesday], we should start to see our first snow showers right through the afternoon, and then we'll get another upper-level disturbance coming through, bringing more snow Thursday morning," Tom Patton said during his Tuesday morning forecast. "So when you look at our accumulation, don't forget this does include the entire system right through Thursday morning."

He forecasted three to six inches of snow in Richmond, with higher totals to the south and east.

"It's going to be cold snow, so it should be a fairly fluffy snow," he said.

Skies will clear out Thursday afternoon, and dry, cold weather is expected into next weekend.

