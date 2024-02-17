A seasonably cool weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our storm from overnight tracked farther northward, keeping temperatures warmer, and pushing the rain/snow line up into northern Virginia. There are winter weather advisories in effect north of Fredericksburg.

Clouds will give way to some sunshine today. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight will be cold with lows in the 20s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

We will see a gradual warming trend through the middle of the week. Some showers will be possible late Thursday and Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.