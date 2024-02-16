Quick-moving storm to bring snow to Virginia on Friday. Here's how much you can expect.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will have increasing clouds and highs in the low to mid-50s.

A quick-moving storm will move through into the area late Friday evening and exit by daybreak on Saturday.

Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

This storm will bring some rain to the metro and points south, but the rain may mix with or change to snow for a few hours before ending. If we see any accumulations, they would be very light.

Farther north, the majority of the precipitation will be snow showers, and a light accumulation of an inch or two is possible. Click here for a map showing county-by-county accumulations.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s, which will allow any accumulations to melt during the day.

Dry weather is expected Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs on Sunday will be near 50 and will warm to around 60 by Wednesday.

