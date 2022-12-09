Chance of rain in Richmond on Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. --Friday will have variable cloudiness, with more sun east and more clouds west. A disturbance will bring the chance of a shower Friday night, but most of Saturday is looking dry with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few showers are possible on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but a storm system will bring rain late Wednesday evening through Thursday. This storm has the potential to put down at least 1/2" of rainfall. This system will be all rain for our entire viewing area, but some freezing rain will be possible in the higher elevations of western VA.

