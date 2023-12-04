Sun and clouds in Richmond on Monday, rain arrives Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s at night.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-50s.

There will be the threat of a couple of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50.

Dry weather is expected Thursday-Saturday, with highs around 50 Thursday rising to near 60 and into low and mid-60s over the weekend.

Our next rain chances will come Saturday night into Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.