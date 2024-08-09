Tornado Watch in effect until 7 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. -- What remains of Debby is tracking up through western VA. Heavier rain covers the western half of the state.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Isolated brief spin-up tornadoes are still possible.

A flood watch remains in effect through this evening. Click here for the latest flood alerts, including flash flood warnings.

There will be some showers and storms around this morning, and the activity will decrease after midday. Winds will gust over 20 mph this morning across central VA, and over 30 mph near the coast. Wind speeds will decrease during the day.

It will stay muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some breaks in the clouds will occur, especially west of I-95.

Drier air will move in for the evening and overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. It will still be muggy with highs 85-90.

A cold front will pass Saturday, bringing in less humid air for Sunday. A disturbance riding along the front in North Carolina may cause an isolated storm or two. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Humidity levels will be comfortable during the week with highs in the 80s.

