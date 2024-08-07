Debby will bring rain today through Friday; flood watch in effect

RICHMOND, Va. -- FLOOD WATCH in effect from this evening through Friday evening.

Tropical Storm Debby is off the South Carolina coast, and will make another landfall tonight just east of Charleston.

Some batches of rain with embedded storms will move in from the south today, with the highest rain chances near the North Carolina border. It will remain muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Showers will increase overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Rain from Debby will pick up in intensity Thursday into Thursday night. Heavier amounts will occur in the western third of the state.

There is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms Thursday into Thursday night, with isolated tornadoes possible.

The center of what remains of Debby will track over Roanoke Friday morning. We will have some showers and storms likely for the first half of the day. It will be breezy with gusts over 25 mph across central VA, and over 30 mph near the coast.

A few leftover showers are possible Saturday, but much of the day will be dry.

Finalized rainfall totals from Debby will be 1 to 3 inches for most areas. However, there is the potential for some locations to exceed four inches across central VA. Western and southwestern VA could have localized totals in excess of 8 inches.

Dry weather with lower humidity is expected Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

