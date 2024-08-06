Heavy rain expected from Debby

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tropical moisture coming up from the south as a result of "Debby" will bring the potential for heavier rain the second half of the week. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday, with high rain chances continuing Thursday and Friday. Locally heavy rain and flooding will be possible.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

The heaviest rain will likely fall between 8 PM Thursday and 8 PM Friday in central Virginia, with total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches. Winds could gusts in the range of 30 to 40 mph, with isolated gusts over 40 mph near the Bay. A few tornadoes will be possible as the circulation moves through the area Friday.

The timing of Debby will likely change some, but as of today, it appears we'll have improving conditions Saturday and dry weather Sunday.

