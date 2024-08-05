A humid week ahead with potential for heavy rain Thursday & Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday and Tuesday will be drier and hotter with highs in the low 90s, and a heat index near 100. An isolated thunderstorm is possible each afternoon.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar, current conditions across Virginia

Tropical moisture coming up from the south as a result of "Debby" will bring the potential for heavier rain the second half of the week. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will arrive later Wednesday, with high rain chances continuing Thursday and Friday. Locally heavy rain and flooding will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Debby is officially a hurricane as of 11pm Sunday night. It's currently located off the west coast of Florida and will likely make landfall Monday morning along the Big Bend coast. Once inland, it is expected track very slowly northeast into Georgia and South Carolina. This cause extreme amounts of rain and very significant flooding in coastal areas, particularly in South Carolina. While the core of this system may stay south of our area, some of our model data suggests it inches north. Either way, local impacts will be felt, particularly Thursday and Friday, with the potential of very heavy rain and localized flooding.

More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

WTVR Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

WTVR Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.