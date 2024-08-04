Staying muggy today with a few storms around

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds and areas of patchy fog this morning.

Today will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Scattered showers and storms will be around, especially from mid-afternoon into early evening. Storms should not be as widespread as yesterday, but the threat for heavy rainfall will continue. Highs will range from the mid 80s to around 90. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Monday will be drier and hotter with highs in the lower 90s, and a heat index of 100-105.

Highs will be in the lower 90s on Tuesday, with a heat index 98-102. A few scattered storms are possible.

Some fronts in the area, combined with tropical moisture coming up from the south, will keep a chance of showers and storms around each day for the rest of the week. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tropical Storm Debby is around 200 miles west of Florida. It may become a hurricane before making landfall tonight into Monday morning between Tallahassee and Cedar Key. Once inland, it will not move too much over the next five days, staying mainly in Georgia and South Carolina. There's a chance the storm may stay south of our area into next weekend, although a few models bring the center closer to Virginia by next weekend. Local impacts will be increased chances of rainfall. However, the path of Debby past Monday is still uncertain.

