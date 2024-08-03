Muggy with storms increasing by late afternoon; slight risk of severe weather

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a muggy morning, and some patches of fog are possible.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun today. Scattered storms will develop by mid-afternoon, and turn more numerous late this afternoon into the first half of the evening. Not all areas will see storms, but the storms that do develop will unleash very heavy rainfall. We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms, with strong gusts the main threat.

Highs will range from the upper 80s west to the mid 90s southeast. The heat index will be 100-105 in the metro, with some higher values possible to the southeast.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some fog is possible.

Sunday will have a cloud/sun mix. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon, but areal coverage should be a bit less than today. Highs will be 85-90. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will be 97-102. An isolated storm is possible.

Rain chances will increase mid and late week. Highs will fall back into the mid 80s.

Tropical Depression Four is located over Cuba. It will track to the northwest today, and should become Tropical Storm Debby by tonight. It should move west of Key West, Florida, and curve to the northeast, making a landfall somewhere between the panhandle to northwest of Orlando.

It will track slowly through Georgia and South Carolina Monday through Thursday night. After that, the center may travel to near the Outer Banks and possibly Norfolk. However, computer models do have a wide range of potential tracks once the storm leaves South Carolina.

Local impacts would be increased rain chances for later in the week. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

