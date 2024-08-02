Excessive Heat Warning Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will stay hot and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will exceed 105 in many locations, with a few spots breaking 110. An excessive heat warning is in effect for I-95 and points east. A head advisory is in effect west of I-95 for a heat index possibly exceeding 105.

Scattered storms will increase later in the afternoon through the evening. Any storm that develops will produce heavy rainfall, and could contain strong gusts.

Saturday will have highs in the lower 90s, and a heat index 95-100. Scattered storms will be around at times. The threat for heavy rain and isolated strong gusts will continue.

Highs Sunday will be around 90, and a heat index 94-98. A few scattered storms are possible.

Highs will be in the lower 90s early next week, with some cooler air arriving later in the week.

A disturbance near Haiti is tracking to the northwest. This now has a 70% chance of development into a tropical depression or storm, possibly by this weekend. It is expected to move towards Florida and the eastern Gulf Of Mexico. If this becomes a named storm, it will be called Debby. Some computer models curve the storm to the northeast and bring the center up near the North and South Carolina coasts. The impact to our region would be an increased chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

