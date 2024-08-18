Muggy with scattered storms, severe weather possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some clouds and areas of fog will gradually give way to some sunshine this morning.

We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and turn more numerous by late afternoon and early evening. Just like yesterday, not all areas will see storms, but the storms that do occur will produce very heavy rainfall and the potential for localized flooding.

We have a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for the metro and areas near & east of I-95, with a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) west of I-95. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but some storms could also have large hail. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero percent.

A cold front will pass tonight. Lows will be 65-70.

It will turn a little less humid during Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s. More showers and storms will develop in the afternoon into the early evening. There is a marginal risk for storms with strong gusts.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, cooler and a lot less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows at night will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with highs 75-80. Lows Wednesday night will be in the low to mid 50s away from the coast. A few isolated outlying areas could dip into the upper 40s.

Sunshine and comfortable weather continues on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows at night will be in the 50s.

Highs will warm into the low and mid 80s on Friday, and 85-90 next weekend. It will turn more humid, but rain chances will be very low.

Tropics: Ernesto is northeast of Bermuda, and will track to the northeast, moving just southeast of Newfoundland. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Dangerous rip currents will continue at the beaches. Waves at Virginia Beach will be 3-5 feet, and could exceed 8 feet in the Outer Banks.

