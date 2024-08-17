A muggy weekend with scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds and a few spotty showers early this morning.

Today will be a bit more muggy with variable cloudiness. Scattered storms will be possible this afternoon and early evening. Storms may produce some strong gusts. Highs will be 85-90 area-wide.

Tonight will be muggy with a shower possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will have a chance of a few showers in the morning, with thunderstorms increasing during the afternoon. It will remain muggy with highs 85-90. Storms will have heavy rainfall, and could produce some strong gusts.

A disturbance will keep the chance of storms around on Monday. It will turn a little less humid with highs ranging from the lower to upper 80s.

Dry, cooler and less humid weather will be here Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s to around 60.

Highs will warm back into the mid and upper 80s next weekend.

Hurricane Ernesto is pummeling Bermuda this morning, and will track to the northeast into the northern Atlantic. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

There will be a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Wave heights could reach 6 feet at Virginia Beach, and may exceed 8 feet along coastal North Carolina.

