Highs around 90 Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be a little more humid with a cloud/sun mix and highs around 90. Some isolated storms are possible in western VA by late afternoon.

Saturday will be muggy with highs 85-90. A few showers are possible in the early morning, with a few scattered storms possible later in the day. Storms could have gusty winds.

The chance of scattered storms will increase a bit on Sunday. It will be muggy with highs 85-90. Once again, storms could have gusty winds.

A few scattered storms are possible Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler and less humid weather will return by mid-week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Hurricane Ernesto is located around 200 miles southwest of Bermuda, and will impact the island tonight and Saturday. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

There will be a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Wave heights could reach 6 feet at Virginia Beach, and may exceed 8 feet along coastal North Carolina.

