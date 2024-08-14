Watch Now
Quiet weather continues Wednesday

Heat, humidity, and a few storms will return to the area this weekend
Tom's Wednesday Morning Weather
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with seasonably warm afternoons, but lower than normal humidity values. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and storms will be a little more numerous on Friday. High temperatures will average in the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s. Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Tropical Storm Ernesto continues to strengthen and should become a hurricane Wednesday. The track of the storm takes it across Bermuda this weekend. The only impact to the mainland United States will be large surf and dangerous rip currents. You can always find the latest information in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

