Milder mid-August weather continues

RICHMOND, Va. -- .An isolated shower will be possible on Tuesday, but most of the area will remain dry. Skies will become partly sunny otherwise with a high in the low to mid 80s. Showers and storms will be a little more numerous on Friday. High temperatures will average in the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable for mid-August.

Tropical Storm Ernesto formed Monday afternoon east of the Leeward Islands. Computer model data is in pretty good agreement, forecasting a turn to the right just north of Puerto Rico and then a pass near the Bahamas this weekend. As of now, it appears that it will not impact the United States other than large surf and dangerous rip currents. You can always find the latest information in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

