A little "cooler" this week

RICHMOND, Va. --Monday will be partly sunny and pleasantly warm, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. A shower is possible in southern and southeastern VA. An isolated shower or thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, otherwise much of the week will be dry. High temperatures will average in the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable for mid-August.

Rain chances will come back into play by Friday, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around through next weekend.

In the tropics: We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone #5, which as of late Sunday evening is about 800 miles east of Antigua. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands. The system is expected to move across parts of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday and approach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands Tuesday night. It is likely this will become Tropical Storm Ernesto within the next 48 hours and could ultimately strengthen into a hurricane. Computer model data is in pretty good agreement, forecasting a turn to the right just north of Puerto Rico and well east of the Bahamas. As of now, it appears that it will not impact the United States. You can always find the latest information in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

