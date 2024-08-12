Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

A little "cooler" this week

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. --Monday will be partly sunny and pleasantly warm, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. A shower is possible in southern and southeastern VA. An isolated shower or thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, otherwise much of the week will be dry. High temperatures will average in the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable for mid-August.

Rain chances will come back into play by Friday, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around through next weekend.

In the tropics: We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone #5, which as of late Sunday evening is about 800 miles east of Antigua. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands. The system is expected to move across parts of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday and approach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands Tuesday night. It is likely this will become Tropical Storm Ernesto within the next 48 hours and could ultimately strengthen into a hurricane. Computer model data is in pretty good agreement, forecasting a turn to the right just north of Puerto Rico and well east of the Bahamas. As of now, it appears that it will not impact the United States. You can always find the latest information in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

🌀Tracking Debby Complete Coverage
Church group lumberjacks help cleanup Virginia neighborhood hit by EF-1 tornado
Tree crashes into Chesterfield family's home moments after tornado warning
EF-1 tornado that hit Lake Caroline neighborhood was on the ground for nearly 2 miles
Neighbors rally after Debby damages Lake Caroline neighborhood
Map shows multiple tornado warnings in Virginia
Debby moves inland as tropical storm soaks South Carolina
Downed powerlines closed I-95 in Doswell
Considerable Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Virginia until 10:30 p.m.
Hour-by-hour look at Tropical Storm Debby's impact on Virginia
How VDOT crews are readying for Tropical Storm Debby

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone