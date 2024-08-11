Turning less humid

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less humid air will continue moving into the region during the day. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible near Norfolk and near the North Carolina line, but much of the area will be dry today.

Lows tonight will range from the lower to upper 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. A shower is possible in southeastern VA.

From Tuesday into next weekend, there is a low chance of a shower or storm just about each day. Due to the scattered nature of the storms, not all areas will see rain.

Humidity levels will remain comfortable for mid-August. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. A few 50s are possible in outlying areas.

Tropics: a tropical wave well east of the Lesser Antilles shows a high chance of development this week. Computer models move this system to the west, with it tracking near or just north of Puerto Rico and possibly the Dominican Republic. Forecast tracks then curve the system to the north and then northeast as it gets closer to the Bahamas As of now, it appears that it will not impact the United States. If this system gets named, it will be called Ernesto. You can always find the latest information in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

