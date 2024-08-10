Hot and muggy today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some localized areas of fog and low cloudiness this morning.

Some flood alerts remain in effect for some counties and rivers.

There will be intervals of clouds and sunshine today. A cold front in the area may cause a shower or thunderstorm. Thunderstorms will be mostly likely in far southeastern VA, where some heavy rainfall is possible. It will be hot and muggy with highs around 90, and a heat index of 95-100.

A few isolated showers are possible tonight, with lows ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Sunday will have variable cloudiness. There will be a chance of an isolated storm or two, mainly south and southeast of Richmond. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel less humid as the day wears on.

The week ahead will have highs in the low to mid 80s with fairly comfortable levels of humidity. Some disturbances will bring the chance of a few thunderstorms from Tuesday into next weekend. These storms will be scattered, so not all areas will see rain.

Tropics: a strong tropical wave is located in the central Atlantic, roughly half way between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. There is a high chance of development over the next week, and this could become Tropical Storm Ernesto. As of now, computer models bring the storm to near Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and then curve it away from the Bahamas and the United States. We will have further updates over the next week here and in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

