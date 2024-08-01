Muggy and hotter Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. --Thursday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will exceed 100 much of the afternoon, and will break 105 in many locations. A heat advisory is in effect for central and eastern VA. An isolated storm is possible this afternoon or evening. Any storm that develops will produce heavy rainfall and could have some strong gusts.

Friday will stay hot and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and a heat index exceeding 105 in many locations. An excessive heat watch is in effect. Scattered storms will increase late in the afternoon through the evening. The threat for heavy rain and isolated strong gusts will continue.

The weekend will be a bit hot and humid. Highs will be around 90 each day, with a heat index over 95. Scattered storms will be around, with a better chance on Saturday.

Heat will build again the first half of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will break 100. Storm chances will increase later Wednesday, and this should cool things down slightly later in the week.

A disturbance just east of Puerto Rico will track northwesterly towards the Bahamas. This has a 60% chance of development into a tropical depression or storm over the next 3 to 7 days. It is expected to move towards Florida, and could then head into the Gulf Of Mexico, or stay near the southeastern coast, south of the North/South Carolina border. If this becomes a named storm, it will be called Debby.

