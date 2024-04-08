Watch Now
Warmer today, partial solar eclipse this afternoon

Posted at 3:51 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 03:51:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds today. There could be a sprinkle by late afternoon, mostly well west of I-95. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

The partial solar eclipse will begin in Richmond at 2:02 p.m, with the sun 83% covered for a few minutes at 3:18 p.m. The eclipse will end at 4:31 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Partial - Timeline.png

Do not look at the eclipse without special glasses. The path of totality (where the sun is 100% covered) will include parts of Indiana, Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania, as well as western and northern New York state.

Solar Eclipse TOTALITY.png

Lows tonight will be a bit warmer, ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. It will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a shower.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The chance for showers will increase in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

There will be scattered showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

The best chance of rain this week will be Thursday into Thursday night. Some thunderstorms will be possible as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Showers will exit Friday morning. Highs will be around 70.

Next weekend is looking mainly dry, but there is the slight chance of a shower late Sunday. Highs next weekend will be in the lower 70s on Saturday, and 75-80 Sunday.

