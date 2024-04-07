Sunshine today, turning warmer this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and chilly morning. Some patchy frost is possible in spots.

Skies today will be mainly sunny, with just some extra clouds near the coast. It will be less breezy and a little warmer than yesterday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for many areas, but it will stay in the 50s against the coast.

Tonight will be clear and still a bit chilly with lows 35-40.

Monday will have sunshine with increasing clouds during the afternoon. There will be more clouds in the western half of the state. A sprinkle is possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The partial solar eclipse will begin in Richmond at 2:02 p.m, with the sun 83% covered for a few minutes at 3:18 p.m. The eclipse will end at 4:31 p.m. Do not look at the eclipse without special glasses. The path of totality (where the sun is 100% covered) will be near Indiana, Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and far northwestern New York state. Many of those areas may see thick cloud cover, which will hamper visibility of the eclipse.

There will be a few scattered showers possible later Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be rainy at times with a few storms around. The rain will exit Friday morning.

Much of next weekend is looking dry with highs in the 70s.

