Breezy and cool today

RICHMOND, Va. -- This morning is chilly with temps in the 30s and 40s. It is a little breezy, which is creating wind chills in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds this afternoon. A sprinkle is possible in eastern VA. Highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind gusts will exceed 25 mph.

Tonight will be clear with lighter winds. Lows will be in the 30s away from the coast. Our coldest outlying areas will dip to near 30. Some frost is possible, with the best chance west of I-95.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, but there will be some afternoon clouds near the coast. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will increase a bit during Monday for the partial solar eclipse. Highs will be near 70. A sprinkle is possible in western VA.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few isolated showers are possible.

Rain chances look to be highest on Thursday, when some thunderstorms will also be possible.

Some showers will linger on Friday, but as of now, next weekend is looking dry.

